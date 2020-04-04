Universal prepares a horror movie with director of 'Watchmen'

Share it:

Its name is linked to the series of recognized success. His latest project, itself, swept through the community when he came to HBO. We talk about Stephen Williams, producer and director of some episodes of 'Watchmen'. Now his management chair has jumped from the small screen to the big one, specifically to Universal, to give us another title that also promises. If you are a lover of the genre of terror, write down this name: 'Don't go in the water'.

As related Variety, the director who, in addition to being part of the 'Watchmen' team, has gone through 'Lost',' The Walking Dead ',' Person of Interest ',' Westworld 'or' How to defend a murderer 'has signed with Universal pictures to direct this new thriller. It will be 'Don't go in the water' his first project since 'Watchmen', a series that, by the way will not have a second season, since Williams' partner and creator of fiction, Damon Lindelof, He decided that he had already shown all the story he had to tell.

About the new Williams movie few details have come out. Although her synopsis is still a secret, this will be one "thriller movie"scripted by Peter Gaffney. And for the moment we cannot add anything else to you because more details have not been made public, but at least it is positive to know that the studios continue to sign new projects despite all the delays, stoppages and cancellations that numerous productions have suffered due to the coronavirus.