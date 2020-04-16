 Universal Pictures Joins The Green Hornet Film Reboot

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New movements in the future of The Green Hornet franchise, or The Green Hornet in Spain. After breaking the news a few weeks ago that Amasia Pictures was planning a new movie, which would serve as a reboot, we now know that Universal Pictures joins the project, and will develop it in collaboration with Amasia.

Universal has a long history with Green Hornet, as the studio made a couple of movies in the early 1940s, and in the 1990s it also attempted a movie starring George Clooney, Greg Kinnear, Jason Lee, Mark Wahlberg, and Jet Li, this last as Kato; But the studio lost the rights to the film franchise in 2001.

The Green Hornet is one of the most iconic and beloved superhero stories ever created, and it has entertained generations of fans in every way of telling stories, ”says Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer. We are delighted to partner with Michael [Helfant], Bradley Gallo [Gallo], and the entire Amasia team to launch an exciting new world of filmmaking for Britt Reid, Kato, and Black Beauty, and look forward to sharing it with global audiences soon.

Via information | THR | Deadline