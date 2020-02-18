         'Unity': first trailer and release date of Dani de la Torre's anti-jihadi series for Movistar +

Share it:

We continue with Movistar + and after showing us the trailer for 'Virtual Hero' it is time to present the first trailer and put May as the release date of 'Unity', one of his main fiction bets for 2020.

And it is not for less, since they return to their play of having directors and screenwriters to create the series. On this occasion they are Dani de la Torre ('The shadow of the law') as director and co-creator with Alberto Marini, with whom he agreed on 'The unknown' and who has been earning public and critical favor with 'Hierro ' and your son'.

Co-hosted by Marini and Amelia Mora, 'Unity' It consists of six episodes and is defined as a police thriller which follows the Police Investigation Unit that fights jihadist terrorism, a team of professionals led by Commissioner Chief, Carla (Nathalie Poza).

When one of the operations led by Carla, the head of the Police Investigation Unit against jihadist terrorism, ends the arrest of the world's most wanted leader, Salah Al Garheeb, success quickly becomes a terrible threat: Spain is It becomes the main objective of his followers, led by his son, who would not hesitate to immolate himself in exchange for achieving his goals.

Next to Poza, the cast is formed by Michel Noher like Marcos, Carla's partner and his best man; Marian Alvarez as agent Miriam; Luis Zahera like Sergio. There will also be Raúl Fernández de Pablo, Carlos Blanco, Fele Martínez, Alba Bersabé, Francesc Orella, Pepo Oliva and Miquel Ínsua, among others.

Awaiting a more extensive advance to be able to prove it better, it promises us an important media deployment and an extraordinary visual aspect. I don't know, I really want to see what comes out of here.