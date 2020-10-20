Unique: J-POP Manga presents Osamu Tezuka’s Western-style volume

J-POP Manga announced that on October 21 the highly anticipated unreleased title Unico will make its entry into the Osamushi Collection, an editorial project linked to the productions of Osamu Tezuka. Unico will arrive in Italy almost 50 years after the original publication in Italy.

Unique is a docile unicorn who dispenses love and well-being to those of good nature. The first to benefit from these extraordinary effects is the beautiful goddess Psyche from Greek mythology. To break the balance between Unico and his mistress there will be the perfidious Venus, who, moved by envy for their relationship, throws the unicorn into a space-time continuum. Unico is therefore forced to wander through the most disparate historical periods, but during his journey he is not alone. On his path he makes friends and empathizes with any living form.

“As a voracious fan of film and animation from all over the world, Tezuka often thought about how to make his works appreciated even outside of Japan “, said the editor of Edizioni BD. “It is not difficult to think that he willingly accepted Sanrio’s proposal (company behind Hello Kitty) to create a series designed for the foreign market. “Western” reading, color pages and a square format more like a “picture book” than a manga. The idea for the protagonist also comes from the USA: the first Unico sketch was drawn by Tezuka during the trip back to the Sanrio studios in Los Angeles. Almost 50 years later, Unico has achieved its goal: to pass on the ideals of its creator all over the world “. From Unico a comic film was made, completely voiced by Nana Mizuki. Unico inspired a TV series, but it was never released.