Unionistas believes that 99% of the match against Real Madrid will be played at Las Pistas

Unionists of Salamanca considers that the round of 32 match of the Copa del Rey against Real Madrid 99% will be played at Las Pistas. The Castile and Leon team has received the approval of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, which expect the final 'OK' this Thursday.

The Salamanca team wanted to play at all times in its stadium, but its capacity and lighting they presented a series of problems that need an arrangement before the dispute of the meeting (next Wednesday, January 22).

A priori, the issue of the extra tier is not a problem beyond the economic one. The president of the unionist team, Miguel Ángel Sandoval, acknowledged in El Larguero that the budget could be around 70,000 euros.

If the issue of light is more problematic, it requires quality artificial lighting so that the meeting can be broadcast on television in perfect condition. However, a group of engineers have visited Las Pistas on Wednesday and it has been determined that it is feasible the dispute of the encounter with proper lighting.