Unieuro Unieuro di Natale: offers PS4 PRO and Death Stranding

Unieuro launches the Christmas below cost offers 2019 with many discounts active until December 26 only online. Among the products in the video games and console category we find two articles of notable interest, namely PlayStation 4 PRO and Death Stranding.

Hideo Kojima's game is on sale at 39.99 euros instead of 74.99 euros, discounted by 46% on the list price. Equally interesting is the discount applied to PlayStation 4 PRO: PS4 PRO 1 Terabyte Range + Voucher Fortnite 2019 (value 31 euros) instead costs 279 euros instead of 409.99 euros, with a 31% discount on the list price.

The Unieuro below-cost offers for Christmas 2019 they are only valid online until December 26th, so you have time to collect Christmas tips for your purchases. Ongoing also the Natalissimi Unieuro offers with many discount tech products including smartphones, 4K and 8K TVs, monitors, tablets, gaming PCs, GPS navigators, smart speakers, small and large appliances.

A great opportunity to make (or make) Christmas gifts while saving money, there's not much missing at the most awaited party of the year and it's time to start thinking about the gifts to put under the tree.