Unieuro: Summer Days flyer with discounts on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and games

Unieuro presents the new Summer Days flyer with many offers valid until 23 July. Among the promotional products we also find PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and games, here are the best discounts.

Nintendo Switch (Joy-Con Blue and Neon Red or Gray) costs 299.99 euros instead of 319.99 euros, discounts also on some games of the Nintendo catalog sold at 49.99 euros each including Animal Crossing New Horizons, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Luigi's Mansion 3. To be reported also PlayStation 4 Slim 500 GB Jet Black color for 269.99 euros. On offer we also find Nintendo Switch Lite (in the colors turquoise, coral, yellow and gray) at 199.99 euros in addition to the combination PlayStation Plus 12 months + PSN Card worth 20 euros to 59.99 euros.

Find all the offers on the Unieuro website, accessible via the link below, in closing we remind you that to always be updated on discounts and promotions you can follow the Telegram channel video games and tech offers of Everyeye.it, in this way you will have access to preview flyers, price cuts and discounts on consoles, video games, PC gaming, accessories, smartphones, 4K and 8K TVs, monitors and many other IT and technology products.