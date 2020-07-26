Unieuro: new flyer below cost with offers on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Share it:

From Unieuro The Sottocosto offers are back, valid until 2 August online (free delivery for orders over 49 euros) and in the chain stores participating in the initiative. Promotional products also include PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and DualShock 4 controller.

Unieuro proposes the combination DualShock 4 with 20 euro PSN credit at 69.99 euro, controller available in various colors including white, black, red and blue. The package that includes a DualShock 4 Jet Black and a Fortnite voucher worth € 31, in addition to the € 20 credit for the PlayStation Store, is worth mentioning at the same price.

Nintendo Switch Lite bundled with Paper Mario The Origami King it is on sale for 229.99 euros, price valid for gray, turquoise and yellow colors. A good offer that will allow you to save 50 euros on the list price, the combined Switch Lite and Paper Mario The Origami King would normally cost 279.98 euros.

Finally we report PS4 PRO 1 TB with Call of Duty Infinite Warfare and a PlayStation Hits game of your choice from a selection of titles at the price of 399.99 euros instead of 439.98 euros with savings of 39.99 euros on the total list price.