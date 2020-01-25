Unieuro Flyer Unieuro: new PS4 PRO discounts, Nintendo Switch and video games

Share it:

Continue on Above all, Unieuro with new offers added to the current flyer, valid from 24 January to 13 February. Among the many promotional products we also find Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and video games, below all the active discounts online and in stores.

Of particular note PlayStation 4 PRO 1TB with Fortnite Voucher at 299.99 euros instead of 409.99 euros, Nintendo Switch Lite with Minecraft Switch Edition at 229.99 and a selection of games for Nintendo Switch at 49.99 euros, including: Super Mario Party, Super Smash Bros Ultimate Edition, Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

At the time of writing there are no other video game themed offers, for the complete list of discounts we refer you to the Unieuro Fuorunque leaflet of January 2020 where you will also find offers on 4K TV, PC Gaming, Smartphone and many other electronics and IT products. on sale at reduced prices until February 13th.

Have you already decided what to buy? You will take advantage of Discounts Outside Unieuro to buy a console or add new games to your playroom?