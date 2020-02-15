Unieuro flyer: two PlayStation Hits games for € 19.99 for Valentine's Day

Share it:

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Unieuro has launched a new leaflet full of offers on technological products, among which obviously there is no shortage of video games.

The titles on offer include FIFA 20 for 39.99 euros, Need of Speed ​​Heat for 39.99 euros, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for 49.99 euros and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for 49.99 euros. The greedy promotion however seems to be the one reserved for games in the PlayStation Hits series, or some of the best exclusives for PS4. In theme with Valentine's Day, it is possible buy two games for one, with an expense of only 19.99 euros instead of 39.99 euros. The games featured on the flyer are Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered and Gran Turismo Sport, so you can choose any combination of these.

The Valentine's Day flyer "It's love to the promo purchase" it will be valid until February 27, therefore you have almost two weeks to take advantage of it. We take this opportunity to remind you that Unieuro also offers a 20 euro discount voucher for every 100 euro spent, which can also be used safely on the purchase of consoles and video games.