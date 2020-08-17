Unieuro Flyer Fuorutto: the discounts on Nintendo Switch and PS4 Pro

Share it:

The summer of Unieuro continues with the new leaflet "Fuorulti Continua", which includes hundreds of technological products on offer. Among the many discounts, of course, there are also those dedicated to consoles, albeit not particularly numerous. Let's find out together.

Unieuro, to begin with, offers PlayStation 4 Pro at 399.99 euros, with a 2% cut on the full price of 409.99 euros. If you are interested in Nintendo Switch, then you know that you can choose between the gray model and the blue / neon red one, both proposed in 349.99 euros together with a game of your choice among the recent exclusive Animal Crossing New Horizons and Paper Mario The Origami King. This is a bundle that would normally have a price of 389.98 euros, so there is a saving of around 40 euros.

Unieuro's "Fuor Tutto Continua" flyer will be valid until Thursday 29th August. You can find more details by going to the official Unieuro website or at one of the points of sale located throughout the country.