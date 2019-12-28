Unieuro flyer: end of year discounts available, also available on games and consoles

Share it:

At Unieuro it is already time for sales with the new offers valid online and in stores. The chain offers a huge selection of products at discounted prices, including of course also video games and consoles, let's find out the active promotions together.

Among the discounts on video games active at the time of writing we find Death Stranding for 49.99 euros, FIFA 20 for 399 euros and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for 49.99 euros. Many offers also regarding hardware and accessories:

PlayStation 4 Slim 500 GB with Fortnite Voucher costs 199 euros while the flying bundle Logitech G29 with F1 2019 is sold for 399 euros. And again, PS4 Slim 1TB with FIFA 20 for 249 euros, PS4 PRO 1 TB with Fortnite voucher for 299 euros and HORI Racing Venom Hurricane steering wheel for 119.99 euros.

These are just a few of the year-end Unieuro discounts, for the complete list, please refer to the website of the chain or invite you to go to the nearest point of sale, some promotions may only be valid on the web or in some specific shops and not throughout the national territory.