Unieuro Discount Now: save up to € 600 on spending for a limited period

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Have you put aside a nice nest egg thanks to the Christmas gifts, and are you now thinking of doing a big shopping? Then do not miss the limited time initiative proposed by Unieuro, Strong Discount Now, active in stores nationwide from today 28 to Tuesday 31 December.

The known chain offers three discount bands commensurate with the size of the expense: by spending at least 600 euros it is possible to obtain an immediate cash discount of 120 euros, which increases to 300 euros with a cart worth 1,000 euros and well 600 euros with an expense of at least 2,000 euros. Unieuro specifies that the promotion is valid on all products available in the points of sale participating in the initiative, while it does not apply to purchases made on Unieuro.it and in the context of the Wedding Lists. Orders placed on the site collected and paid for at a store are also excluded.

The thresholds for accessing discounts are quite high, but it is certainly an excellent opportunity for all those who are preparing to renew or buy for the first time in one fell swoop. more expensive technological products, such as televisions, consoles and appliances. We take this opportunity to report that Unieuro has also launched year-end discounts on consoles and video games.