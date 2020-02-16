Unicaja will face Real Madrid in the final of the Copa del Rey

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The suffocating defense exhibited and the choral work of a group led by a Jaime Fernández in a state of grace sufficed to Unicaja to develop MoraBanc Andorra and, incidentally, get your ticket for your third final of Copa del Rey, in which the title will be played with Real Madrid (92-59).

The people of Malaga will have, fifteen years later, a new date with history and against the same rival against which they raised their only title in 2005. On this occasion they will be surrounded by their audience and, if they win, they will end the curse that the hosts have been pursuing since 2002.

The individual quality of a Alberto Díaz that continues to dazzle with his game and, especially, of a Jaime Fernández who disarmed his former team, together with the huge defensive work of the whole group, allowed the hosts to build a triumph from the beginning that they put on track in an almost perfect first half.

The Madrid base, which before the break already added 15 points, three assists, two rebounds and 20 valuation in just 11 minutes on the track, was enough to develop an unrecognizable Andorran team that was unable to overcome the woven spider web back by the men of Luis Casimiro.

Because there was only one team on the track in those first two quarters. The drawers, who came to win by 23 points, went to rest with half a ticket to the final in their pocket (48-30) after deleting their rival from the map as reflected the assessment of both when going to changing rooms (63-20) or bounce statistics (19-9).

The third quarter the picture seemed to change. Clevin Hannah began to show her quality and narrowed the gap to a dozen points in just over three minutes. Unicaja seemed stuck and Luis Casimiro turned to Alberto Díaz again.

There ended the Andorran reaction because the Polish Adam Waczynski, with two providential triples, returned to push the Andalusians in the equator of the third period (61-40).

The Principality tried, but lacked the freshness and success they exhibited in the quarterfinals against Iberostar Tenerife and in the last ten minutes everything was almost decided and the Malaga fans celebrating in advance the qualification for their third final copera (68-49, min 30).

The last quarter had hardly any history. While the locals enjoyed the peace of mind that gave them the score and took the opportunity to give minutes after their injury to a Melvin Ejim who contributed good minutes and 15 points, the Andorrans were still out of the game.

The party ended with the final 92-59. MoraBanc leaves Malaga with a very high head and Unicaja already dreams of repeating the triumph of 2005.

– Data sheet:

92 – Unicaja Málaga (25 + 23 + 20 + 24): Adams (14), Fernández (19), Toupane (5), Thompson (6) and Gerun (4) – initial five -, Brizuela (8), Díaz ( 6), Waczynski (9), Ejim (15), Guerrero (6) and Suárez (-).

59 – MoraBanc Andorra (16 + 14 + 19 + 10): Hannah (16), Massenat (10), Todorovic (3), Sy (3) and Diagne (6) – titular quintet-, Pérez (6), Llovet ( -), Walker (7), Senglin (8), Carrasco (-) Colom (-) and Musli (-).

Referees: Martin Bertrán Antonio Conde and Carlos Cortés. Without eliminated.

Incidents: Second semifinal of the Copa del Rey, played at the Martín Carpena Pavilion in Malaga before 10,781 spectators