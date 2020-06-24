Unibet joins the Italian Esports Observatory for the correct spread of betting

Share it:

Unibet joins the network of the Italian Esports Observatory, the first B2B platform for networking, information and training for stakeholders in the sector.

Unibet is part of Kindred Group, the world's leading company in the betting sector, having 11 brands in its portfolio, including 32Red and iGame.

Entering theOIES, Unibet strengthens its positioning in the growing betting market of Esports events. The company brings its experience and a proactive approach, also to improve a sector that currently needs more regulation.

Thanks to its expertise, Unibet will increase knowledge of betting related to Esports both to the partners of the Italian Esports Observatory, and to the entire Italian movement of competitive video games.

Kindred Group, and more specifically Unibet, is focusing heavily on the spread of Esports, as it strongly believes in the potential expressed only in part of this reality. A reality that, growing with the right regulations and in the desired direction from the OIES project, will create a large number of opportunities unexplored now, also and above all in betting.

"Esports are a rapidly growing phenomenon, which involves more and more enthusiasts, experts and stakeholders every year. – he declares Gianluca Andreatta, Kindred Group's Website Operations Executive – Betting is and will inevitably be an increasingly important component of this reality, and we wanted to be pioneers, joining and supporting the Observatory immediately in its project of giving a united vision on the right growth of Esports in Italy. We hope to make our experience and a different point of view on the world of Esports available to the members of the Observatory".

"The entry of Unibet into the OIES shows how important betting is taking on – they comment Luigi Caputo and Enrico Gelfi, founders of the Observatory – It is a market that will inevitably grow together with the Esports market and it is therefore right that the big players in the sector support it. Unibet's point of view will serve precisely to indicate a way forward, which combines freedom in betting with the protections existing in traditional sports. Their competence in this area will certainly be a precious value for our entire network".