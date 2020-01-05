Unfortunate racist episode in Getafe B – Celta B: A lady sends Apeh to "whitewash"

The racism keep staining football week after week. The last episode has occurred in the duel of subsidiaries between Getafe – Celta on the morning of this Sunday.

Moments after the Celtic striker Emmanuel Apeh He has scored a penalty goal, a female voice has been heard from the stands saying: "Let's see if you bleach, let's see if you get whiter", as the cameras of TVG2.

The Getafe She has "deeply regretted" the insults of this individual in her social networks.

Getafe CF deeply regrets the xenophobic comments expressed by a spectator in the visiting goal, and that go against the philosophy and values ​​of our Club https://t.co/Ev5W1f894S – Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 5, 2020