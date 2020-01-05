Sports

Unfortunate racist episode in Getafe B – Celta B: A lady sends Apeh to "whitewash"

January 5, 2020
Edie Perez
The racism keep staining football week after week. The last episode has occurred in the duel of subsidiaries between Getafe – Celta on the morning of this Sunday.

Moments after the Celtic striker Emmanuel Apeh He has scored a penalty goal, a female voice has been heard from the stands saying: "Let's see if you bleach, let's see if you get whiter", as the cameras of TVG2.

The Getafe She has "deeply regretted" the insults of this individual in her social networks.

