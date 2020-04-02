Unexpected implications in Demon Slayer 201: spoilers and images

Share it:

The millennial battle involving the Demon Hunters and Kibutsuji Muzan seems to have come to an end. After many chapters, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has seen the definitive blow to stop this eternal night once and for all.

The chapter 201 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba leaked from some sources, however, do not seem to want to give peace to the group of protagonists. After the many deaths from Gyoumei to Tanjiro in the last chapter, Koyoharu Gotouge continues to wreak havoc. The first images that you can see at the bottom in fact show the arrival of Nezuko near the body of his brother, still dead but who wakes up suddenly.

As the tumor on his right eye regresses, his eyes become identical to those of Kibutsuji Muzan. The being, while Tanjiro was in his body, transferred his blood and thoughts to the human boy in such a way as to conquer a body that could become the true King of Demons and capable of resisting sunlight.

Everyone turns away from the new monster he does also regrow Tanjiro's left arm. While everyone is upset, Inosuke tries to attack his friend's body but is forced to stop because he unconsciously doesn't want to hurt him. What will really happen in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba? The appointment with the chapter is set for Sunday evening at 18:00 on MangaPlus.