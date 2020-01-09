Unexpected death in Demon Slayer 189, but one pillar reacts

Share it:

The manga of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has reached a point of hype such as to unleash an exaggerated desire in fans to get their hands on the volumes of the story. Not surprisingly, Demon Slayer tankobons are the victim of shoplifters, especially the last ones who are narrating what seems to be the final stage of the Koyoharu Gotouge manga.

The last chapter put Iguro Obanai, the pillar of the snake, at the center, and the same is done by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba chapter 189. As Nezuko wanders through the night, the pillars that are still fighting are exhausted and injured, with Muzan's poison definitively entering the circle. The kakushi are trying to keep people away from the epicenter of the clash and, during the rescue attempts, one of them saves a small kitten from a pile of rubble.

Immediately launched out at the first opportunity, the cat is Tamayo's helper who throws himself at the center of the battle. The device on the back launches some syringes directed to the three pillars that receive the fluid inside. Muzan attacks the cat immediately afterwards, dismembering it violently, but the demon hunters are now in top form again.

Back in the game, Iguro Obanai prepares to throw his life away. Reflecting on the brand and the most secret techniques of demon hunters, the character of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba increases his body temperature and starts to give body to its red blade. Can she hold on until dawn?