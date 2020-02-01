'Underwater': the end explained

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Warning: This article contains 'Underwater' spoilers and their end.

If one thing cannot be denied to 'Underwater', is that its director, William Eubank, puts us fully into the most exciting action as soon as the film begins. The film does not waste time in teaching us how the characters have arrived there, and it hardly loses it in telling us about them, going straight to the point, to see how Kristen Stewart and company try to survive an attack of sea creatures at the bottom of the sea. The monsters in the movie, with their huge jaws and thin legs, remind us of Cloverfield, but if you look at these they only kill one character in the entire movie.

But the best is at the end of the film, a third act full of claustrophobic tension in which we realize that what is attacking these characters are not the monsters they really should care about, if not their offspring.

In this final act of 'Underwater' we see Kristen Stewart face to face with a huge monster full of tentacles sprouting from his den. But this is not a simple monster to use, it's about Cthulhu, the iconic creature created by Lovecraft in his story 'The Call of Cthulhu', which its own director has confirmed. This has been possible because the author's most iconic creation is in the public domain, which allowed Eubank and his visual effects team to give us a new appearance of this monster on the big screen.

Alan Markfield

"Yes, this is a secret love story to Lovecraft, where you can see Cthulhu briefly at the end."said Eubank. “It was written in the script like a great whale-like creature. A giant named The Behemoth. We finished filming, but obviously we never recorded this giant, because we would do it later. Basically I thought that if we were still on time, I would like to change it to a more mystical being. That's where we start to go more towards Lovecraft and its Cthulhu. In fact, you can also see its wings, we see the wings of Cthulhu ".