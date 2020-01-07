'Underwater', featurette with the Making Of movie

Share it:

Kristen Stewart finished 2019 facing the villains of 'Charlie's Angels' and it seems that 2020 will begin facing an even worse threat. The actress of the decade is the protagonist of 'Underwater', aquatic creatures movie directed by William Eubank, and in a new featurette Of the same We have been able to see the difficulties that this complicated shooting has meant for the whole team.

20th Century Fox released the "Making of Underwater" this weekend, and in the video we see Stewart and his colleagues talking about the difficulties they had in filming this new horror movie.

"The costumes weighed a lot. In the middle of the shoot they yelled at me" Run! ", And I couldn't take two steps", comments in the Stewart video, to which his co-star is right, Jessica Henwick, which states that 'Underwater has been "the toughest shoot I've ever been in my life."





'Underwater' follows the life of a group of scientists led by the character of Stewart, Norah, what after a devastating earthquake they will have to live together and face all together the threats that await them from that moment, since something "has woken up" down there. Vincent Cassel and John Gallagher Jr. complete the distribution of this species of 'Alien' underwater.

To see it (and suffer a little) we still have to wait a few days, because 'Underwater' will hit theaters in our country next January 31, 2020.