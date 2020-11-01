Undertaker: WWE celebrates Mark Calaway’s 30-year career

The WWE continues the celebrations of one of wrestling’s greatest legends: The Undertaker. So, after the documentary The Last Ride and the special of WWE Untold in which the rivalry between the Deadman and Randy Orton was retraced, it’s the turn of Meeting Mark Calaway, a special of about twenty minutes in which numerous superstars of yesterday and today and some insiders talk about their first meeting with the Phenom.

This series of small interviews is part of the group of initiatives that WWE is planning to celebrate the 30 years of career of The Undertaker – to which the next edition of Survivor Series will be dedicated, scheduled for next 22 November. Unlike the specials seen so far, Calaway is not directly involved (except for a couple of final bars) and his importance in the ring and in the locker room is underlined by words from characters such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, Batista, Edge, Aj Styles, Drew McIntyre (here our interview with Drew McIntyre) and many others.

An encounter that cannot be forgotten

One of the most interesting aspects of this special is the presence of several archive images or behind the scenes, in particular those relating to the early career of Mark Calaway, when he took his first steps in WCCW and later in WCW where he fought under the name of “Mean” Mark Callous. Later, there was the passage in the then WWF and here is where the gimmick immortal of the Undertaker.

Even before he took on the role of Lord of DarkenessHowever, it was already evident that young Calaway would have a great future ahead of him, as Austin points out. What emerges from the various interviews, in fact, is that The Undertaker he has always had a great impact on the people who have dealt with him, both when he was a prospect, and when he became one of the leaders of the locker room, one of the people whose newcomers needed to earn respect.

Calaway is large and with a menacing appearance, capable of intimidating those who come in front of him, but he is also a person who lavishes advice and help towards the most inexperienced colleagues. Big Show, for example, points out that his career would not have been the same if it weren’t for The Undertaker: he was still in its infancy and making mistakes in and out of the ring, but meeting the Gravedigger was key to succeeding. to express themselves at their best and have a career full of successes.

With this special, WWE reaffirms once again the importance of The Undertaker for the federation over all these years and shows the an indelible mark it left on those who were lucky enough to interact with it. We remind you that Meeting Mark Calaway will be available on the WWE Network starting Sunday 1st November.