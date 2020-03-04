Under the Skin, Premiere in Cinemas

Share it:

It seems that we have left the “alien loop”In which we were and, in some way, the reflection returned by the mirror will be more strange (and wonderful) from April 24, release date in Spanish cinemas of the one given by lost‘Under the skin’(Jonathan Glazer, 2013).

The miracle has happened thanks to Avalon, responsible for its premiere on the big screen, and to Filmin, which will have the film available in its catalog from May 20, the same day we can get a copy in Blu-ray format of a special edition thanks to Cameo.

Directed by Jonathan Glazer (‘Sexy Beast’, ‘Reincarnation’) and with a script of Walter Campbell and the filmmaker himself, ‘Under the skin’Adapt the Dutch novel Michel Faber and introduces us to a woman who walks through Scotland looking for subjects. Anything else that is said about the argument could not only be considered spoiler, but be deeply wrong.

Complex, intriguing, tormented and sinister, the plot is as sticky as the dark black fluid in which Scarlett Johansson, absolute protagonist, immerses his chosen ones. His music, amazing drug created by Mica Levi, soak some hard-to-forget images.

At least, these are the memories one has of this film that could be seen for the first time on August 29, 2013 at the Telluride Film Festival (USA) and captivated a month later at the festival attendees in Venice and Toronto. Released in much of Europe and Asia during 2014, in Spain it could be seen in events such as San Sebastián, Sitges, Gijón or the SYFY Sample of 2015.

With the premiere of ‘Under the skin’, The recent arrival in the halls of‘Bliss’(Joe Begos, 2019) and the impending landing of‘Color Out of Space’(Richard Stanley, 2019), the podium of psychotronic and essential cinematographic experiences in Spain is warming up in 2020.