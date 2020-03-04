         'Under the Skin': Jonathan Glazer's great horror movie will be released in Spanish theaters … seven years later!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Spain it begins to look like a gap in which the horror projects arrive with a ridiculous delayed echo. So much that it seems like a joke, but that it is true: 'Under the Skin' (2013), one of the best science fiction and horror films of the past decade, of Jonathan Glazer will be released in Spanish cinemas April 24, 2020. After being seen in the specialized festive circuits of his year, he was in a limbo from which it seemed impossible to leave.

Better late than never?

The distributor Avalon has issued a statement in which announce the acquisition:

"Since its premiere in Venice in 2014, it is one of our most coveted projects and we can finally say that it will see the light of the hand of Avalon and Filmin. Glazer already stood out with his first films and additionally as a filmmaker and offers in 'Under the Skin 'one of the most luminous, deep and precise looks of recent cinema. "

No need to comment that 'Under the skin'had a certain morbid element to include an integral nude from Scarlett Johansson, but nevertheless, that detail was not an element that caught the attention of the Spanish distributors, we imagine that it is already considered by means such as IndieWire or Rolling Stone As one of the 10 best films of the decade, it was already a compelling reason, seven years later. In addition, this adaptation of the homonymous novel of Michel Faber It will also be available by subscription at Filmin from May 20th.

A news that we really wanted to share with you and a new adventure with @Avaloncine. ❤️ April 24 #UnderTheSkin Jonathan Glazer hits theaters. (And as of May 20, home). #GROWS #DREAMSCOMETRUE pic.twitter.com/FeXQU8zkn5 – Filmin (@Filmin) March 4, 2020

In the surreal comments of those involved claim to have been negotiating this title for six years. The release date in Blu-Ray format will also be the May 20th and will consist of a special edition that can be acquired through CAMEO. For those who have not seen it already, Johnanson interprets in 'Under the skin'to a mysterious woman who wanders the streets of Scotland, an alien who takes over a human body to seduce unsuspecting hitchhikers in order to send them as food to her home planet.