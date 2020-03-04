Entertainment

         'Under the Skin': Jonathan Glazer's great horror movie will be released in Spanish theaters … seven years later!

March 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

Spain it begins to look like a gap in which the horror projects arrive with a ridiculous delayed echo. So much that it seems like a joke, but that it is true: 'Under the Skin' (2013), one of the best science fiction and horror films of the past decade, of Jonathan Glazer will be released in Spanish cinemas April 24, 2020. After being seen in the specialized festive circuits of his year, he was in a limbo from which it seemed impossible to leave.

Better late than never?

Underskin

The distributor Avalon has issued a statement in which announce the acquisition:

"Since its premiere in Venice in 2014, it is one of our most coveted projects and we can finally say that it will see the light of the hand of Avalon and Filmin. Glazer already stood out with his first films and additionally as a filmmaker and offers in 'Under the Skin 'one of the most luminous, deep and precise looks of recent cinema. "


The 31 best horror movies of the decade (2010-2019)

No need to comment that 'Under the skin'had a certain morbid element to include an integral nude from Scarlett Johansson, but nevertheless, that detail was not an element that caught the attention of the Spanish distributors, we imagine that it is already considered by means such as IndieWire or Rolling Stone As one of the 10 best films of the decade, it was already a compelling reason, seven years later. In addition, this adaptation of the homonymous novel of Michel Faber It will also be available by subscription at Filmin from May 20th.

READ:  a discreet sainete of Alfonso Sánchez without the freshness of 'The world is ours'

In the surreal comments of those involved claim to have been negotiating this title for six years. The release date in Blu-Ray format will also be the May 20th and will consist of a special edition that can be acquired through CAMEO. For those who have not seen it already, Johnanson interprets in 'Under the skin'to a mysterious woman who wanders the streets of Scotland, an alien who takes over a human body to seduce unsuspecting hitchhikers in order to send them as food to her home planet.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.