Entertainment

Undead Unluck: the Jump manga wins its first prize with the Tsugi ni Kuru Manga 2020

August 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

This year is proving difficult for Weekly Shonen Jump between excellent conclusions and the problems created by Act-Age. The magazine needs to renew itself and one of the manga that started in recent months seems to have put readers and critics in agreement. We are talking about Undead Unluck, manga that with the first chapter created some controversy.

But now Undead Unluck seems to have consolidated and obtained a good fanbase, while the first news arrives on the criticism front. With less than 30 chapters, the manga wins its first Tsugi ni Kuru Manga 2020. The sixth edition of the award dedicated to the newest manga grants the gold medal to the title of Shueisha house.

To follow, in second place, there is another manga from the same publishing house, the romantic comedy seinen Kimi no koto ga Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo that is killing fans on the internet. Finally in third place we pass from Kodansha, with Soredemo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru by mangaka Soichiro Yamamoto, already famous for Teasing Master Takagi-san.

READ:  "Soon we will know more about the Darksaber"

The author of Undead Unluck has prepared an image to celebrate the victory at Tsugi ni Kuru Manga 2020 that you can see below, are you reading this unfortunate story of the Negators on MangaPlus?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.