Undead Unluck: the first controversies for the title of Weekly Shonen Jump already stand out

The most famous manga magazine in the world is back after the winter break. Weekly Shonen Jump will release three unreleased series of as many new manga manga and the first will arrive starting next Monday. Yoshifumi Tozuka has prepared Undead Unluck, based on a previous self-contained chapter, but it seems that it has already sparked controversy.

With the arrival of names on Weekly Shonen Jump of the authors who would make their debut shortly, many western readers of the magazine raised an eyebrow to see Undead Unluck among the titles. This is because the self-concluding chapter of the beginning made people argue because of the protagonist who did not hesitate to palpate the co-star girl in more ways.

Perhaps with a strong appreciation from the Japanese public, Yoshifumi Tozuka has decided not to change the initial concept too much as can be seen from the early leaks of Undead Unluck. In the tweets below you can watch the first color images dedicated to the new title: one is taken from the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump and the other to the exclusive one of the series, much more intense.

In fact, from this first image you can see how the protagonist does not hesitate to put his hands under the shirt of the unfortunate girl. This raised several concerns, as can also be seen from some comments in the reference tweets. Will Undead Unluck make his way on Weekly Shonen Jump despite this feature? The manga will be published on MangaPlus in English starting on Sunday at 16:00.