Uncomfortable and with sarcasm, Julián Gil presents news of Marjorie de Sousa in ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’

What an awkward moment the actor Julián Gil had to live and is that in the middle of the live program he had to present a news of his ex-partner and mother of his son, Marjorie de Sousa.

The actor was a special guest on the show Gor El Gordo y la Flaca ’to replace Gordo de Molina that day.

When presenting the news of the show, Julian Gil had to present an interview with Marjorie de Sousa where he says he is happy to end the legal lawsuits and have learned so many things this year.

As he could, the actor presented the news showing the most uncomfortable picture. Then, with an expression of sarcasm he pronounced:

(…) In addition, the actress says she is very happy with the judicial results, so let's see. ”

The worst thing for the actor is that in the report his ex-partner was very happy and grateful to life for being the “Marjorie Sousa that I stopped being”.

They can say a thousand things but one is still standing and fighting for life. ”

