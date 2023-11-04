Uncle from Another World Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Since 2021, people have been talking about making an anime adaptation of Uncle from Another World, and now the time has arrived for the first season to be released. However, a majority of us are unfamiliar with the original manga series. Hotondo Shindiru created the original Uncle from Another World manga series. The inspiration for the tale came from the manga series.

This series hadn’t become very popular since there aren’t many manga readers who are up-to-date on manga, but the creators have chosen to offer them to the public in the form of an animated series. There will be a lot of material to adapt for an anime, and given that there will be seven volumes of the manga by 2022, it’s safe to assume that there will be more than one season.

Uncle from Another World Season 2

Now let’s get down to the meat of the matter: since the premiere date for the first season has been set in stone, many viewers have wondered whether the program will be renewed for a second season or if it would be a one-off.

As we have previously indicated, there are seven volumes of the manga, and so there has been a lot of stuff on which the anime directors may work; however, the second installment will only come out if the first season sells well. It’s impossible to predict the series’ performance based on the manga, but we do have some more details about the anime that you’ll find interesting.

Uncle from Another World Season 2 Release Date

You may still watch the first season of “Uncle from Another World” on Netflix, and you can expect to see Episode 5 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM JST. Season 2 is currently impossible to predict. In addition, we have no idea when it will be available to the public.

The first season of the show faced several setbacks during its distribution owing to numerous factors. Despite the adaptation being announced on June 17, 2021, and premiering on July 6, 2022, the series had to go on hiatus three times due to production challenges. There is currently no official confirmation of season 2’s release date, and fans are becoming impatient. There has been no definitive statement about a release date.

Uncle from Another World Story

Takafumi Takaoka, a present-day Japanese man, goes to pick up his uncle, who has just come out of a 17-year coma after being struck by a vehicle. Uncle demonstrates his magical abilities and reveals that he was transported to another planet. Takafumi allows his uncle to move to stay with him, and the two of them spend their days assisting Uncle in his transition to contemporary life while also observing his recollections of the other world.

Uncle from Another World Cast

Uncle Voiced by: Akira Ishida (Japanese); Feodor Chin (English)

Voiced by: Akira Ishida (Japanese); Feodor Chin (English) Takafumi Takaoka Voiced by: Jun Fukuyama (Japanese); Aleks Le (English)

Voiced by: Jun Fukuyama (Japanese); Aleks Le (English) Sumika Fujimiya Voiced by: Mikako Komatsu (Japanese); Jenny Yokobori (English)

Voiced by: Mikako Komatsu (Japanese); Jenny Yokobori (English) Tsundere Elf Voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Victoria Grace (English)

Voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Victoria Grace (English) Mabel Laybelle Voiced by: Asami Imai (Japanese); Yuzu Harada (English)

Voiced by: Asami Imai (Japanese); Yuzu Harada (English) Alicia Edelsia Voiced by: Aya Uchida (Japanese); Emily Faucret (English)

Voiced by: Aya Uchida (Japanese); Emily Faucret (English) Edgar Voiced by: Kenichi Suzumura (Japanese); Stephen Fu (English)

Voiced by: Kenichi Suzumura (Japanese); Stephen Fu (English) Raiga Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Andrew Kishino (English)

Voiced by: Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese); Andrew Kishino (English) Sawae Voiced by: Hisako Kanemoto (Japanese); Courtney Lin (English)

Uncle from Another World Season 2 Plot

Takafumi and Fujimiya will once again be witnesses to Ojisan’s antics in the forthcoming second season of Uncle From Another World. After translating chapters 32 and 33 of the manga in the previous season’s conclusion, the current season will start up where it left off in adapting chapters 34 and beyond.

With Takehito Koyasu, Jun Fukuyama, and Mikako Komatsu all set to reprise their roles as Ojisan, Takafumi, and Fujimiya, respectively, fans are eagerly awaiting the show’s return with the original cast.

Uncle from Another World Season 2 Trailer

A trailer has yet to be produced since it is unclear whether or not there is going to be a second season. We can only guess at this time.

Uncle from Another World Rating

Ratings are used as a yardstick by everyone. whether you want to know whether a program will be canceled or renewed, look no further than the ratings. The higher the ratings, the greater the odds of survival. The anime is well-liked by its viewers, with an average rating of 7.27 on MyAnimeList and a score of 7.4/10 on IMDb.

Where to watch Uncle from Another World?

Uncle From Another World: The First Season is Currently Streaming on Netflix.