'Uncharted', with Tom Holland, could have Ruben Fleischer

If you have ever played one of the five 'Uncharted' video games, especially to the four protagonists of Nathan drake, you will know that to reach any point you always have to make a very long detour, climbing and jumping everywhere. If there is a ladder, a bridge, an elevator or a rope, quiet, it breaks and you must follow the difficult path. As if it were poetic justice, this is what seems to happen to the project that wants to take the adventures of this treasure thief to the big screen.

Since 2008, six directors have been linked to the project that, right now, would have as protagonist Tom holland. The last to leave the ship was Travis Knight. However, it seems that Sony does not throw in the towel with a production that, first, has some guaranteed success. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, it seems that the commission will fall into the hands of one of the strongest names in the study, Ruben Fleischer, the author of the two films of 'Zombieland' and 'Venom'.

Although it is already difficult to know the status of a project that has taken so many turns, since Mark Whalberg left the main role and it fell into Holland's hands, it is speculated that the film could treat the beginnings of a still teenage Nathan. Whalberg would become Sully, the young man's mentor since its inception in stealing pirate treasures. There was a time when Sony announced that the 'Uncharted' movie would be released on Dec. 18 from this year 2020. With this situation, however, that date seems impossible. It will be great news that this year, even if your shooting is confirmed.