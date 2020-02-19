Uncharted will begin filming in a month and be inspired by Uncharted 4

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After losing a total of six directors it seems that Uncharted You see the light at the end of the tunnel with a production that would start in a month. At least that's how its protagonist, the young Tom Holland, has revealed.

During a United presentation event, the Pixar movie in which Holland gives voice to one of the protagonists, has said that the film will be inspired by Uncharted 4: The Thief's outcome and that it will have a global reach.

The actor commented that Naughty Dog's latest work is one of his favorite video games in the whole story and in the meantime shed some light ensuring that filming will begin "as in four weeks".

"IF I am honest, one of my favorite video games of all time is the fourth Uncharted … Amazing. And much of the inspiration for the movie comes from that particular game. It was interesting, when I sat down with the president of Sony Pictures, Tom Rothman and we talked about video games I was in the plan 'Oh, I just passed Uncharted'. And he told me 'Well why don't you play Nathan Drake' I remember reacting by saying 'I would do anything to be Nathan Drake. Please, that would be amazing. ' So yes, we will start shooting as in four weeks. Mark Wahlberg is going to be amazing like Sully. The specialist department we have in Berlin has done an amazing job preparing the stunts and it will be something exciting".

The actor told IGN more about his interpretation of the young Nathan Drake and whether he will be inspired by the character we have seen in video games or will be something else with the personality of Holland himself.

"There will definitely be a lot of inspiration that comes from video games, but it's a pretty young and fresh version of the character because, obviously, we didn't get to know him so much he was younger. But it's a pretty amazing movie and it's very global. We travel all over the world seeing impressions places and Mark Wahlberg and I are going to spend a great summer together".

Uncharted will premiere on March 5, 2021 and seems to have found its seventh director in Ruben Fleischer, director of Venom and Zombieland.