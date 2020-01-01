Entertainment

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection opens 2020 on PlayStation Plus

January 1, 2020
Lisa Durant
The first games of Playstation plus by 2020 they are a very peculiar combination. On the one hand we have the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection that includes the three main video games released on PS3 and on the other the crazy Goat Simulator.

The announcement has been made ahead of time due to an error of one of the PlayStation channels on YouTube, but we can take the games as confirmed because in this video the classic assembly appears with which each month the new additions to the collection are announced snapshot of the service.

It is a fantastic way to start the year with three of the most reputable games in the recent history of PlayStation and with a goat capable of flying over a city with a rocket backpack.

The games are usually available for download from the first Tuesday of each month, so on January 7 we should be able to start playing them.

