Uncharted production froze on day one of filming

After losing no less than six directors, it seemed that the Uncharted she was doomed to never exist. Now we have learned that, in fact, the tape began to roll and just the first day with the cameras in operation, the order was received to stop everything due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The curses have been on Nathan Drake for most of his life. In the arrival of the character of Naughty Dog to the cinema things were not going to be different and his alter ego, Tom Holland, revealed how a global pandemic exploded in their faces when they had finally managed to get to the shoot.

"We showed up on the first day of filming and then they canceled itHolland revealed during a live broadcast on Justin Bieber's Instagram profile, being one of the actor's favorite social networks to reveal details about the films in which he participates (sometimes too many details).

Filming was going to start in Berlin before all this happened and now, as it happens with dozens of productions throughout Hollywood, there is no date to resume the activity and there will not be until the situation is under control or There are quite reliable estimates of when life can be resumed as we knew it.

The film has been assasaplanded to six directors including Dan Tractenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) in 2019, Shawn Levy (Free Guy) in 2018, Seth Gordon (Baywatch) in 2015, Neil Burger (Divergent) in 2012 and David O. Russell (American Hustle) in 2011.

The last to get out of the car was Travis Knight, director of Bumblebee, since the filming of Spider-Man 3 had forced him to modify Holland's schedule making it incompatible with his.

