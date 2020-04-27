Uncharted movie previews its premiere and will arrive before Spider-Man 3

Share it:

In the end we are going to go crazy with Uncharted: The Movie. First, there was no way to find the ultimate director. Later, we found it but the coronavirus crisis reaches our worlds. And, later, the release date already delayed moves on several occasions.

At least, the latest move by Sony Pictures is positive. Indeed, if the premiere was scheduled right now for October 8, 2021, it has finally been brought forward for July 16, 2021. Indeed, several months before and in the middle of summer of next year.

So in the end the movie will come before Spider-Man 3 (by Tom Holland). In other words, that was the date the film was originally planned, which will now be released from November 5, 2020, as we recently informed you.

No further details have been given regarding issues such as reasons to move the date again. However, it most likely has to do with the fact that Marvel has been rethinking all UCM-related movie dates as well. And therefore, it is likely that the Spider-Man thing has collaterally affected Sony.

From here on, we can only recall that Uncharted: The movie will be clearly based on Uncharted 4, the title of PS4. And the reason is that this installment of Naughty Dog also emphasized Nathan Drake's origins, with a younger version of him.

Version of the character that, as you well know, will be played by Tom Holland himself. In addition, the cast will also have other important actors. Without going any further, we know that the Spanish Antonio Banderas will be present. We do not have many details of the plot, but we know that this will be as important as the action, just like in video games.