Uncharted loses its sixth director

Another director bites the dust since the license adaptation was announced Uncharted to the big screen, because Travis Knight has had to leave the project due to agenda problems. And he is the sixth he leaves.

The director of Bumblebee has gotten off the ship due to conflicts caused by the upcoming Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland, who will also play Nathan Drake in this adaptation. This production has affected Uncharted's work rhythms and Knight's plans.

To date the film has been linked to Dan Tractenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) in 2019, Shawn Levy (Free Guy) in 2018, Seth Gordon (Baywatch) in 2015, Neil Burger (Divergent) in 2012 and David O. Russell (American Hustle) in 2011.

We controlled production when PlayStation Productions took over it, as this division was created to create and supervise adaptations of large PlayStation video game licenses to the cinema.

At the moment it seems that there is no change of plans and that the film will continue with a new director and a new release date. We hope to know both data in the coming months.

