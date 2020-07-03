Uncharted for PS5: is a game in development in the new Sony studio in San Diego?

Share it:

Sony Interactive Entertainment is recruiting staff for a new team opened in San Diego (the second, after Sony San Diego Studios), which according to some rumors about a project related to Uncharted.

In particular to the team Zak Oliver joined, Naughty Dog artist who recently worked on The Last Of Us Part 2, according to some rumors this new studio would be dealing with an Uncharted-themed project, it is not clear if it is Uncharted 5 or a stand-alone game Uncharted-style The Lost Legacy or Uncharted The Golden Abyss.

Difficult to understand what the future of the series will be after Uncharted 4 End of a Thief, the fact, however, that the rumors want the new San Diego team to work on the series would suggest the next arrival of a non-numbered game, however it is only suppositions .

In Druckmann he never ruled out the possibility of seeing Uncharted 5, stating however how there is nothing safe and that every decision will be made in due course. And what do you think of it? Is the new Sony studio in San Diego actually working on Uncharted or not?