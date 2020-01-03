Entertainment

Uncharted Director Travis Knight Abandons Tom Holland Movie

January 2, 2020
Lisa Durant
Director Travis knight has decided to leave 'Uncharted', the adaptation of the video game to the big screen starring Tom Holland He is the sixth director who leaves the project. What is happening Sony?

Last September the director of 'Bumblebee' collected the witness of Dan Trachtenberg, who in turn had entered the project after Shawn levy get out of 'Uncharted'. Now Knight has also said goodbye to the film after less than a quarter being part of it. Before them David O. Russell, Neil Burger or Seth Gordon they had been part of an adaptation that tried to come true for the first time there by 2008.

As it picks up Deadline the middle of the reason for the abandonment of Knight is due to calendar problems with Holland because the actor will record his scenes of 'Spider-Man 3' in summer 2020, at which point he was supposed to start filming 'Uncharted'. Unfortunately, it seems that Knight also has other projects at the door and it has not been possible to adjust the agenda of both.

The movie in which Holland will be the treasure hunter Nathan drake also has Mark Wahlberg as Sully, Drake's mentor in the video game franchise. Both seem to remain attached to a project that clearly seems to be cursed and that now it is possible to delay the date that in principle had set Sony, on December 18, 2020, as the search for a new director will surely alter the calendar.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

