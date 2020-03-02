Uncharted: Antonio Banderas will join Tom Holland in the movie

Share it:

After a multitude of problems, it seems that finally the film of Uncharted is on a good path. And if a week ago we were able to know that filming will start very soon, now quite interesting news has just been revealed. More specifically, that the Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has joined the cast with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

In addition, according to Variety sources, which is the medium that has uncovered the information, Sophia Ali and "The 100" actor Tati Gabrielle will also be in the film. A film directed by Ruben Fleischer, director of Venom and Zombieland. Although we have to remember that, until we reached that point, there were a total of six previous directors.

The story, which will be based on Uncharted 4, from PS4, will tell us the story of Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who travels around the world to discover several historical mysteries. Anyway, and beyond playing riddles, Variety says that currently the roles that both Banderas and Ali and Gabrielle will play are unknown. Will it be villain?

In any case, the script will be in charge of Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, who have been responsible for writing the latest version of it. For its part, the film is expected to be released in cinemas around the world on March 5, 2021.

Returning to Antonio Banderas, it is no accident that he ended up being sasaplanded by the producer. After all, the Spanish actor already has a long history in films for Sony Pictures. He has not only starred Desperado, but also other films such as Once Upon a Time in Mexico or The Mask of Zorro. And he has also been in movies like The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard. And all this without forgetting that, recently, he has already shared set with UCM actors. Specifically with Robert Downey Jr in The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle.

