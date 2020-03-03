Uncharted: Antonio Banderas signs for the movie

Share it:

For almost 10 years Hollywood has been wanting to put the glove on a large-screen adaptation of 'Uncharted'. The videogame saga, starring Nathan Drake, is a kind of combination between tomb Raider and the adventures of Indiana Jones, So everyone took it for granted that a film based on its history was an obvious step to take, but the project has been delayed and canceled for years.

In 2016 everything was reactivated, ringing the name of Tom holland to play a young Nathan Drake and, after many comings and goings, it seems that everything is going forward, with filming starting this 2020, with Mark Wahlberg also in the project, Ruben Fleischer ('Venom') directing … and Now with our Antonio Banderas as a new star signing.

It is too early to know what character Banderas will play, but his signing will mean the return of the actor from Malaga to the adventure cinema that has given him so many good moments throughout his career, played characters like Zorro in the two installments with Catherine Zeta-Jones or Puss in Boots in the 'Shrek' saga.

Filming of the film will begin before the summer of 2020 (to be released in 2021) and also has two new signings: Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle. We have seen Ali in 'Grey's Anatomy', while Gabrielle has been seen in 'Sabrina's chilling adventures' as Prudence Blackwood or in the series 'The 100'.