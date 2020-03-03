Entertainment

Uncharted: Antonio Banderas signs for the movie

March 3, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

For almost 10 years Hollywood has been wanting to put the glove on a large-screen adaptation of 'Uncharted'. The videogame saga, starring Nathan Drake, is a kind of combination between tomb Raider and the adventures of Indiana Jones, So everyone took it for granted that a film based on its history was an obvious step to take, but the project has been delayed and canceled for years.

In 2016 everything was reactivated, ringing the name of Tom holland to play a young Nathan Drake and, after many comings and goings, it seems that everything is going forward, with filming starting this 2020, with Mark Wahlberg also in the project, Ruben Fleischer ('Venom') directing … and Now with our Antonio Banderas as a new star signing.

Antonio Banderas

Ben A. PruchnieGetty Images

It is too early to know what character Banderas will play, but his signing will mean the return of the actor from Malaga to the adventure cinema that has given him so many good moments throughout his career, played characters like Zorro in the two installments with Catherine Zeta-Jones or Puss in Boots in the 'Shrek' saga.

READ:  Bennington Battle Day - August 16 - History of The Bennington Battle

Filming of the film will begin before the summer of 2020 (to be released in 2021) and also has two new signings: Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle. We have seen Ali in 'Grey's Anatomy', while Gabrielle has been seen in 'Sabrina's chilling adventures' as Prudence Blackwood or in the series 'The 100'.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.