Uncharted: a new deepfake shows how good Nathan Drake would be Nathan Fillion

The film that will adapt the video game Uncharted, one of the most cursed in the history of cinema, with countless delays and director changes, will be starring Tom Holland, as it will tell the story of a young Nathan Drake. However, since the identity of the protagonist was revealed, there have been many critical voices with this decision when considering a better candidate: Nathan fillion.

As can be seen in the video of the user Jarkan on YouTube, these Fillion fans were not misled, as the protagonist of Castle and Firefly it closely matches the look of the treasure hunter we know and love (only our Jaime Cantizano could be even more faithful to the original).

Long ago, the actor even starred in a short fan playing Nathan Drake, hence the fans of the Naughty Dog game already have references about his good work. For 14 minutes he unfolded himself with the charisma and personality that we have associated with Drake, but in the video above directly the combination of his face with the recognizable voice of Nolan North is simply spectacular.

Jarkan has used the deepfake technique, one of the most popular in recent times, with which you can replicate a person's face in a moving video, looking like it is really played by him or her. A short time ago we saw Tom Holland starring alongside Robert Downey Jr. in a remake of Back to the Future that looks like it may come true.

Uncharted production was canceled within a few days of starting and its date has passed from March 5, 2021 to October 8, 2021. In addition to Tom Holland, Antonio Banderas will have a role in the film directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Zombieland 1 & 2). Fillion will have to settle for seeing him in the new Suicide Squad led by James Gunn.