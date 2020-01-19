Uncharted 4: Nathan Drake's parkour skills commented by expert rock climbers

Share it:

The curators of the Gamology YouTube channel asked John Long and Ninja Natalie, two expert rock climbers, to admire videos of Uncharted 4 End of a Thief to comment on the most spectacular scenes that testify the athletic and parkour skills of the protagonist Nathan Drake .

The nice experiment of the youtubers shows us the Naughty Dog masterpiece from a different perspective that highlights the realism and the cinematic cut of the most "animated" sessions of the adventure through the reaction of the two expert climbers.

Full of breathtaking jumps and equally improbable climbs of gigantic pendulums, the Gamology video answers the questions asked by those who have always wondered how truthful the parkour ability of uncle Nate. Between amused and astonished, the two experts in the sector thus offer us interesting food for thought on the techniques used by the hero of Uncharted 4 to overcome even the most prohibitive of ingame obstacles.

Who knows what reaction will accompany the future vision of the two professional climbers of the gameplay scenes of The Last of Us Part 2, the new project triple A of Naughty Dog which, by virtue of the last postponement, is scheduled for release for the May 29 this year exclusively on PlayStation 4 and PS4 PRO.