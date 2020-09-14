Uncharted 4: ghost guns are popping up beyond the boundaries of the map!

After going on a hunt for easter eggs in Animal Crossing New Horizons, the youtuber Shesez dedicates the new episode of his now famous Boundary Break column to Uncharted 4, thus discovering the many secrets that lie beyond the digital boundaries of the Naughty blockbuster settings Dog.

One of the most interesting surprises, and certainly the most disturbing, concerns the appearance of one gun and a Assault rifle which, floating in the middle of a corridor inaccessible to users, fire on a wall as if held by two ghosts.

In addition to this unusual case of the possessed weapons, the system that allowed the youtuber to detach from the third-person camera and move away from Nathan Drake reveals the numerous tricks devised by Naughty Dog to optimize the performance of Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End. Between cars with animations and cloned polygonal models, distant buildings with barely sketched textures and an intelligent use of lighting effects, Shesez’s video is a tribute to the work done by Neil Druckmann’s software house.

Without these interventions precluded from the view of the players, in fact, the American subsidiary of PlayStation Studios could not have guaranteed the same graphic rendering, a situation that certainly will have repeated itself in The Last of Us Parte 2. Take a look at the video at the beginning of the article and tell us what you think about it, but first we invite you to read our special on 10 memorable moments from the Uncharted series.