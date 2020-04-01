Uncharted 4 and DiRT Rally 2.0 confirmed as PlayStation Plus games for April

Share it:

Last week someone got a little out of hand and uncovered what appeared to be April's games for subscribers of PlayStation Plus, revealing that Uncharted 4 and DiRT Rally 2.0 were chosen. And so it has been.

On the one hand we have the final chapter of one of the flagship sagas of Sony since the times of PS3 with the latest adventure by Nathan Drake, who will return to our screens in the form of a feature film with Tom Holland in the role of the treasure hunter of Naughty Dog .

In this epic adventure, Nathan and his brother Sam will set off on a quest for Captain Henry Avery's lost treasure and in search of Libertalia, a utopian pirate haven found in the deep forests of Madagascar.

We also have the latest installment in the DiRT franchise in its rally-focused variant.

With DiRT Rally 2.0, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to make their way through iconic rally locations around the world in the most powerful off-road vehicles never built, tuning your SUV and developing your own equipment for competition.

In the PlayStation Talents section, repeat Holfraine but now with the Holfraine 6400 BET Coins DLC that will allow players to get some exclusive unlocks such as aspects that modify the appearance and statistics of the characters,

player profile avatars and power-ups that increase the experience gained at the end of a game.

