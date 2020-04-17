         'Unbreakable Kimmy Shmidt': Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Interactive Special 'Kimmy vs. the Reverend'

Share it:

Kimmy is back and I'm already changing my face! Netflix has announced that the interactive special episode of 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt', the sitcom starring Ellie Kemper, will premiere on Tuesday, May 12.

A special titled 'Kimmy vs. the Reverend', so We can already have a clue of what our protagonist is facing again. Kimmy is getting married, but the reverend (Jon Hamm) has other plans. We will be the ones who, hand in hand, decide their fate.

Will we thwart the reverend's plans or start a war against robots? Anything can happen in the world of Kimmy Schmidt, so I am very curious to see what options they will offer us.

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock write 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend', which counts Daniel Radcliffe as a guest star. Titus Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer and Johnny Knoxville round out the cast.

This special joins others that Netflix has been doing starting with 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' and continuing with the Bear Grylls series. Something with which they have also gone for the children's audience, with the special of 'Carmen Sandiego' from a few months ago among others.