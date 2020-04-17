Entertainment

         'Unbreakable Kimmy Shmidt': Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Interactive Special 'Kimmy vs. the Reverend'

April 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Kimmy is back and I'm already changing my face! Netflix has announced that the interactive special episode of 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt', the sitcom starring Ellie Kemper, will premiere on Tuesday, May 12.

A special titled 'Kimmy vs. the Reverend', so We can already have a clue of what our protagonist is facing again. Kimmy is getting married, but the reverend (Jon Hamm) has other plans. We will be the ones who, hand in hand, decide their fate.


When the viewer makes the decisions: 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' and the evolution of interactive fictions

Will we thwart the reverend's plans or start a war against robots? Anything can happen in the world of Kimmy Schmidt, so I am very curious to see what options they will offer us.

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock write 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend', which counts Daniel Radcliffe as a guest star. Titus Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, Sara Chase, Lauren Adams, Donna Maria, Amy Sedaris, Michael Carlsen, Fred Armisen, Chris Parnell, Jack McBrayer and Johnny Knoxville round out the cast.

READ:  The best original Disney movies +

This special joins others that Netflix has been doing starting with 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' and continuing with the Bear Grylls series. Something with which they have also gone for the children's audience, with the special of 'Carmen Sandiego' from a few months ago among others.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.