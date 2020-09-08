Entertainment

Un Amore a 5 Stelle, the film repudiated by Ralph Fiennes and his screenwriter

September 8, 2020
Lisa Durant
Missteps happen to everyone, in career as in life more generally: the world of cinema is no exception, so it is not uncommon to come across actors, directors, screenwriters and so on very unhappy to be associated with films that they do not consider. exactly their best work. A good example is A 5-star love.

Many of you will probably have fond memories of the 2002 film starring Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes: classic American romantic comedy, Un Amore a 5 Stelle tells the story of Christopher (Fiennes) and Marisa (Lopez), in love with each other. although the first believes that the second, by profession a waitress, is a high-ranking person.

A film in front of which many will have spent more than a quiet evening, but that its protagonist just does not want to be associated with him: Ralph Fiennes he has in fact several times openly repudiated Un Amore a 5 Stelle, evidently not considering that in the role of Christopher one of his most successful acting tests.

On the same wavelength we find screenwriter John Hughes: the author was indeed decidedly not satisfied with the result final, far from his initial ideas, to the point of asking to be credited as a pseudonym (Edmond Dantés, name that Hughes also used for Beethoven and Drillbit Taylor).

What is your opinion on Un Amore a 5 Stelle? Believe that you deserve this contempt from the artists involved or that their reaction is a bit exaggerated? Tell us in the comments! Recently, in the meantime, Jennifer Lopez told us about her meeting with Billie Eilish, spending words of praise for the American pop star.

