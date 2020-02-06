Umtiti will face a trial before playing the Copa del Rey in Bilbao

The same day your team disputes the Quarter finals of the Copa del Rey at 9:00 p.m. in San Mamés, Samuel Umtiti will undergo a trial in Barcelona after having been renting in a house that is now being claimed 180,000 euros for damages that supposedly caused during his stay in said dwelling.

The French central will have to declare, tomorrow morning, in a trial in which he is accused of causing damage to his old home such as breaking the house's floor, destroying the taps and devastating the pool.

In the absence of the trial and knowing the sentence, the Barça wait to Umtiti can be with the team in the afternoon to face the Athletic Club of Bilbao.