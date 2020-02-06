Sports

Umtiti will face a trial before playing the Copa del Rey in Bilbao

February 5, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

The same day your team disputes the Quarter finals of the Copa del Rey at 9:00 p.m. in San Mamés, Samuel Umtiti will undergo a trial in Barcelona after having been renting in a house that is now being claimed 180,000 euros for damages that supposedly caused during his stay in said dwelling.

The French central will have to declare, tomorrow morning, in a trial in which he is accused of causing damage to his old home such as breaking the house's floor, destroying the taps and devastating the pool.

In the absence of the trial and knowing the sentence, the Barça wait to Umtiti can be with the team in the afternoon to face the Athletic Club of Bilbao.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.