Umtiti falls asleep while the police search his house

The state security forces paid a visit to Umtiti's home. The French central was victim of a robbery, and la Police went to his home looking for traces of thieves, and while all that was happening, Samuel Umtiti was on the sofa at home sleeping peacefully.

The IOTP (Police Technical Ocular Inspection) team was looking for any evidence that incriminated a group of thieves who stole in the home of the central world champion, during the celebration of the match between Barcelona and Valencia in which he was in the VIP boxes.

The specialized agents had arrived at the home and found the player playing video games, the surprise was taken when the player shortly after IOTP team was found deeply asleep on the couch from his house. With four words he said goodbye to the agents: "go nap I've taken".

It is not the first time that this happens to players and less to Barcelona players, since both Piqué and Semedo or Vidal lived in their flesh similar thefts. In the case of Umtiti, the group of robbers took everything in the safe.