Umibe no Étranger, online the first trailer of the new film by the producers of Given

April 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The official YouTube channel of Shochiku, the centenary Japanese company operating in the film sector, distributed the first teaser trailer of Umibe no Étranger (The stranger on the beach), the new BL film taken from the manga of Kanna Kii and created by the animation studio Hibari.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the short video clip, which shows the first meeting between the two protagonists Shun Hashimoto is My Chibana. The film, produced by the Fuji TV label "Blue Lynx", the next will debut in Japanese theaters Sept. 11 unless referrals Coronavirus. In this regard, we remind you that a few days ago the same label postponed the release date of the Given film.

Umibe no Étranger follows the story of the two boys mentioned above, Shun Hashimoto is My Chibana. The first is a homosexual writer residing on the island of Okinawa who, after coming out on his wedding day, decides to run away abandoning his girlfriend and family. By pure chance Shun ends up finding himself on the same beach where Mio, the second protagonist, is located, and an intense friendship begins immediately between the two. Mine, however, depressed by his family situation and about to move, decides to greet his partner by promising to call him on the phone. After years without feeling, the two meet again.

What do you think about it? Are you waiting for this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

