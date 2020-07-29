Umbrella Academy 2, Robert Sheehan was "a little worried" about the new season

Share it:

Very little is missing from the debut of the second season of Umbrella Academy on Netflix, and if the spectators are in turmoil because they can't wait to find out what happened to the Hargreeves Brothers, the protagonists of the show are not exempt from experiencing some small concerns, such as success to Robert Sheehan.

The interpreter of Klaus Hargreeves, one of the show's most iconic characters, during an interview he admitted that he felt a certain nervousness towards his interpretation of # 4 of theUmbrella Academy in this second season.

"I was worried because Klaus spends a lot of time in the past "" Probably more things happened to him, considering that he is the first to land and the show resumes from '63"explain"I wanted the audience to have a certain type of reaction once they found the character, something like 'Wait a minute, is it really him?' while maintaining all the elements that make it Klaus".

"So for the first two / three months after shooting I had thought, almost a fixed nail, of not having done enough to differentiate it from its' previous version ', as if in interpreting it I had fallen victim to the philosophy of thought' is like riding a bike '. I kept asking myself 'Did I really evolve him as a character?'"was the dilemma that you could Sheehan.

But then he went back to the studio for ADR (additional dialogue recordings) and he found himself quite pleased with the result "I realized that I was somewhat satisfied with my job" "It was my personal challenge. It was something that was taking place inside me, in my head, as usually happens in these situations"he concludes.

And if we want to stick to the Rotten Tomatoes score, Umbrella Academy 2 would really not be missed!