Umbrella Academy 2, here's where and when we will find the Hargreeves at the beginning of the season

The second season of Umbrella Academy is about to arrive on Netflix, but where (and especially in what year) will the Hargreeves brothers end up after the surprising finale of the first season?

This was revealed by the creator and showrunner of the Steve Blackman series, and the cast members, who explain how each component of theUmbrella Academy he found himself alone at a different time in the past, between 1961 and 1963, and how from there they practically had to make a new life.

"Klaus founds a cult, Allison gets married, Luther finds the surrogate of a father figure"Blackman anticipates immediately, explaining the difficulty of making each character work individually and their new storylines until they are reunited.

The first to arrive are Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and Ben (Justin Min), who are also the only ones who landed together for obvious reasons. And while Klaus is committed to escaping fame and his devoteesi, Ben "he will have much more agency and independence in this second season, and he will have the opportunity to fight for what he wants", explains Min.

Then there's Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), who lands in Dallas in 1961, in the midst of the civil rights movement. Imagine the difficulties of the situation for a black woman from the 21st century …

Luther (Tom Hopper) will also have to deal with a certain shock, but of a different nature, since he will go from being the leader of the group to … Chauffeur the owner of a burlesque venue (the father figure we were talking about).

Diego (David Castañeda), is one of the last to arrive, finishing in 1963 and … In a mental health institution, because he claims that Kennedy was murdered. As we have seen in the trailer, however, he will find company in a new character, Lila (Ritu Arya), with whom he will establish a sort of "dynamic to Bonnie and Clyde".

Vanya (Ellen Page), however, will not even have time to process what happened, since on her arrival in the past she will be hit by a car and lose her memory. Despite the trauma and the obvious questions (Who am I? Where do I belong? Will someone be looking for me?), However, it would seem to be the least lost of all: it will be welcomed by a new family and will even find a new love interest.

And finally Five (Aiden Gallagher) arrives, the last to land in the past, who will face the arduous task of finding his brothers, reuniting them, finding ways to return in 2029 and preventing not one, but two apocalypses. (the one in the future and the one that caused the kids in the past by changing the timeline).

"He gets more and more stressed as we move forward, and his anxiety will grow as much as the chaos that is being created in the meantime"says Gallagher.

Who knows how it will end …

There second season of Umbrella Academy will land on July 31 on Netflix.