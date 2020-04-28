Ultramarine Magmell Review: the anime on Netflix from a Chinese comic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The streaming platform Netflix, always very careful in enhancing the world of animation, has recently published the anime adaptation of Ultramarine Magmell, Chinese comic created by the artist Dainenbyo. The series, consisting of 13 episodes lasting 20 minutes each, fishes from many classic shonen manga, including One Piece and Hunter x Hunter, using the cornerstones of the genre to tell a story in which the action takes a role important.

A new continent to explore

The plot of the anime puts everything at the center Magmell, a new continent that suddenly appeared that immediately attracted the attention of a really large number of explorers.

The beginning of the entire series can only refer to that of ONE PIECE; fans of Eiichiro Oda in fact, they will experience a strong sense of déja vù during the first few minutes of the prologue, especially during the short scene in which we see a huge number of explorers (on board the most disparate means) heading towards the boundless horizon.

The protagonist of the story, Inyo, is a young boy with special powers who takes care of helping anyone who needs to solve a problem on the continent of Magmell, but not before he got paid, since after all he is a mercenary. The work, which certainly does not make the core content of the depth of its content, still manages to entertain the viewer above all for the great narrative variety.

The story focuses on self-contained episodes, focused more than anything else in showing the various dangers present in the new continent. Magmell it can be considered in all respects as one of the protagonists; at times, the same main character treats the continent as a real living being, often referring to the negative influence that it releases on humans, capable of bringing numerous people to the brink of madness.

The continent, although characterized by a few biomes, has many monstrous creatures, all with some particular characteristics.

The action component at the base of the work is satisfactory, thanks to the numerous fights that see the protagonist engaged in showing off his incredible powers. Inyoin fact, after passing a grueling training under the guidance of his mentor Shuin, manages to learn numerous skills, including that of generating numerous objects from scratch, including swords and firearms.

Lost affects

In the face of a rather predictable narrative development and a far from thorough plot, the anime manages to give some surprises not only for the action component but also during some moments of dialogue. The vertical structure of the episodes has in fact allowed the authors to focus slightly on the characterization of the main character; some specific episodes, such as Shuin's eye, are also capable of focusing on introspection, leveraging on friendship theme, one of the pillars of the work.

Too bad for the almost non-existent characterization of all the other characters; ZeroInyo's young assistant is in some ways not very thorough, as are all the other supporting actors. The same ending of this first season is conceived in an excessively hasty way, especially after the appearance of the main villain.

The anime, from the beginning set following the pattern of the self-contained episodes, during the last episodes turns sharply towards a horizontal narrative structure trying to provide a solid background to Zero also linking it to the main enemy (who remained on the sidelines in previous episodes).

Although the story finally finds a coherent conclusion, taking a little more time to manage the ending would certainly have made the narrative gait more harmonious, which in the final part is excessively hasty. The designs are very good, satisfying both as regards human characters and as regards the character design of the various monstrous creatures.

The animations dedicated to the fighting are fluid thanks to fluid movements both when it comes to showing the clashes with bare hands, and as regards the use of firearms and weapons. The only drawback concerns the lack of care with which urban environments have been created, a little too bare especially when compared with the wooded environments of Magmell.