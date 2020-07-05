Ultraman: the trailer for the second season of the Netflix anime is online

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The official website dedicated to Ultraman, the 3DCG anime created by Eiichi Shimizu and distributed by Netflix, recently showed the first trailer of the second season. Among other news, various information on staff and cast have been revealed, and in particular it has been confirmed that Tatsuhisa Suzuki will wear the role of Taro.

At the top of the article you can take a look at the short video, in which some clips from the second season are shown. Some rumors had confirmed April 2020 as the month of release, but the production of the anime has been slowed down due to the health emergency and as a result, we will have to wait a little longer.

Apparently a large part of the staff should go back to work. Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Eden of the East, Napping Princess) e Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed, Harlock: Space Pirate, Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) will direct the anime at the animation studio Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Eden of the East, Napping Princess), while Nobuko Toda is Kazuma Jinnouchi they will compose the music.

At the moment no information has been revealed on the possible release period, therefore it is not impossible that the guys from IG Production have decided to postpone the anime to 2021. The word "Coming Soon" at the end of the trailer, however, leaves a glimpse even for the last quarter of 2020.